No 'chakka jam' in Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand on Saturday: Tikait

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) As farmers unions protesting against the Centre's three new agriculture laws gear up for the nationwide "chakka jam" (roadblock) on Saturday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said that the farmers will not block roads in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand along with Delhi-NCR.

There will also not be any chakka jam programme in Delh-NCR since all the protest sites are already in a 'chakka jam' mode. All the roads for entering Delhi will remain open except where farmers' protest sites are already located.

Tikait said: "Given the agriculture-related work, the proposed roadblock in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday has been taken back and instead a memorandum will be submitted to the respective District Magistrates or subordinates."

The BKU spokesperson added: "Apart from these two states along with Delhi and NCR, the farmers will hold the chakka jam across the country."

The farmers union has also issued a slew of guidelines to ensure a peaceful protest during the chakka jam.

As per the guidelines, farmers will block only the national and state highways across the country from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Meanwhile, security measures have been stepped up in view of the countrywide roadblock on Saturday.

--IANS

msk-anm/sdr/bg