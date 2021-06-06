No chance of change in leadership in Karnataka, says State Home Minister

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 6 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday said there is no chance of a change in leadership in Karnataka adding that the 18 MLAs who came to the BJP from other parties had proposed BS Yediyurappa as the Chief Minister.



"Whole Karnataka state was shocked by the statement of Yediyurappa. The Chief Minister worked obediently for the party and the people. Only Yediyurappa has the mandate from 2018 polls. He undertook the Parivartana Yatra. Eighteen MLAs who came to the BJP from other parties had proposed him as the CM," Bommai said.

"People who are making statements against him must understand this. They should understand what is his contribution. He never took rest, worked day and night and held four to five meetings on the double whammy of natural disasters and COVID pandemic," the minister added.

Bommai added that the CM speaks only about the COVID situation in the state and development works.

State Revenue Minister R Ashok also said that it is time to put a full stop to all the rumours about the leadership change in Karnataka. BS Yediyurappa is our leader and he will continue to be the chief minister.

Earlier, Yediyurappa on Sunday stated that he will resign from the post the day the party high command asks him to quit.

While speaking to the media persons after paying a floral tribute to late former Chief Minister D Devaraj Urs at Vidhana Soudha, he said, "I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislator."

"High command has given me the opportunity - I am trying to utilise it and I am trying to serve the people. I do not want to comment on the rumours of whoever speaks against me. If my high command wants me to resign, I will resign. I myself am involved in working for the development of the state," he added. (ANI)