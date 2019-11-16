No chances of mid term elections, stable govt will be formed in Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party Chief (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that there are no chances of 'mid-term' elections in the state and a stable government would be formed sooner or later.

"Since attempts to form a government have started so sooner or later the government would be formed. There are no chances of mid-term elections but a stable government would be formed that will last for 5 years," said Sharad Pawar, addressing a press conference here on Friday.

Recently, the Congress and the NCP, which fought the assembly polls together, and the Shiv Sena have prepared a draft common minimum programme (CMP).Amid discussions over formation of government in Maharashtra, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP Chief would meet on Sunday to discuss their next course of action.Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is Congress' in-charge for Maharashtra, said on Friday that his party alone cannot take decisions and the two leaders will meet on Sunday."Congress alone can't decide things. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and AICC president Sonia Gandhi will sit together on November 17 and discuss the next course of action. They will decide how to solve this problem. Only after that, the other actions will follow," Kharge told ANI.The three parties are having talks for the formation of the non-BJP government in the state where the President's Rule was imposed earlier this week.The Shiv Sena and the BJP, who had fought the polls together, could not form the government due to differences over power-sharing.The BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the state with 105 seats in 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.Meanwhile, a joint delegation of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress leaders has sought time from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for a meeting on Saturday to discuss farmers' issues. (ANI)