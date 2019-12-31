No changes in EPF and MP Act employee threshold: Ministry of Labour and Employment

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Tuesday said that no changes have been made in the threshold of 20 or more employees under the Employees' Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions (EPF and MP) Act.

"Ministry of Labour and Employment denies the media reports published in some newspapers today that the applicability threshold has been brought down from present establishment with 20 or more employees to 10 or more employees," an official statement said.



"Reports said that new rules of Employees Provident Fund will apply from January 01, 2020, and under the new rules establishments having 10 or more employees will be covered under the said Act," added the statement.

The Ministry said that there is no change in the threshold for application of the EPF and MP Act and there is no such proposal in the Ministry at present. (ANI)

