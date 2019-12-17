No clarity on Citizenship (Amendment) Act: Uddhav Thackeray

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 has "no clarity" in it.

"The questions we asked in Lok Sabha on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 were not answered. There is no clarity on the Citizenship Act," Shiv Sena chief Thackeray said at an event here.



The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Speaking at the event, Thackeray further said that there is no clarity regarding how many people will come to our country and from where they will come. He further questioned where these people will stay after coming to India. (ANI)

