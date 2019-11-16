No compromise on territorial integrity of Arunachal: Khandu

Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh), Nov 16 (IANS) Welcoming the steps of the Central government to iron out the vexed Naga insurgency problem, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday said that his government will not compromise on the territorial integrity of the state.

"We appreciate the talks between the Central government and Naga groups, which as reported in the media, is nearing its final phase. Once an agreement is reached, peace and normalcy will return in the region so that we can concentrate on development," the Chief Minister said while addressing journalists on the occasion of National Press Day.

However, Khandu made it clear that there will be no compromise on the territorial integrity of Arunachal Pradesh. "I have made my stand clear to the Central government that we will not compromise on it," he said. Khandu also said that he will soon call an all-party meeting on the issue. On the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, Khandu informed that the Consultative Committee on Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) formed by the state government is ready with its final report after detailed consultations with all the stakeholders. "A Cabinet meeting has been convened on Monday to discuss the report and draft a final submission to the Union Home Ministry," the Chief Minister said. rrk/arm