No confidence motion against Khattar govt in Haryana Assembly, Congress issues whip to MLAs

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Bharat Bhushan Batra, chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday issued a whip to party MLAs to be present in the House on Wednesday (March 10) to support No-Confidence Motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government.



"Hon'ble Members of CLP, Haryana are informed that No-Confidence Motion against the Government shall be listed on 10th March, 2021 in the business of the House. I issue whip, that you must ensure your presence in the House on 10th March, 2021 at 10.00 am positively and support the vote of No Confidence," read a note from Bharat Bhushan Batra.

Members are advised not to leave the House without the prior permission of CLP Leader, it said.

Meanwhile, Jannayank Janta Party has also asked its MLAs to be present in the House tomorrow and "support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion"(ANI)

