No confirmation of N440K mutant spread in state, Chandrababu Naidu 'more dangerous' than COVID-19: Andhra minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Refuting the allegations of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu about detection of N440K variant of COVID-19 virus in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Minister of Transport and Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani) clarified that there was no clear diagnosis about the mutant strain in state and said Naidu is "more dangerous than COVID-19".



Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the minister said that the state government has been relentlessly working to provide medical services beyond its means, but Naidu is trying to 'defame' the state image by falsely accusing the government and scaring people with false rumours.

"No confirmation has been made on the spread of N440K virus and senior scientists have also confirmed that there is no new mutant virus in the country except B.1.617...Chandrababu Naidu is trying to gain from these situations by making cheap politics around," he said.

He informed that so far 67,42,700 people have received both doses of vaccine across the state and only 73,49,960 doses of vaccine were supplied by the Centre till today.

"If the Centre gives vaccine in abundance, the state has a capacity to vaccinate 10 lakh people a day. There are about 2.04 crore people between the 18-45 year age group and 1.32 crore population falling above the 45 year age group and an additional 3.53 lakh frontline workers who require vaccines," he said.

Perni Nani stated that the government was taking appropriate steps to contain the COVID-19 virus.

"The beds have been increased to 44,542, and supply of oxygen, vital medicines like Remedisiver are in place in all hospitals. Over three lakh people in every 10 lakh population have been tested so far standing with 7.12 per cent of positive rate, 85.16 per cent recovery rate and only 0.69 per cent mortality rate. The government had also appointed drug control officials to monitor the supply and availability of Remedisiver drugs and also taking swift action by importing oxygen from Odisha and Karnataka," he said. (ANI)

