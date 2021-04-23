No coronavirus case in Patanjali main campus, says Ramdev

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 23 (ANI): Yoga guru Ramdev has refuted reports by a section of media of coronavirus cases inside the main campus of Patanjali Yogpeeth and said that new patients who came to IPD and new students who came to Acharyakulam were tested for COVID-19 according to the protocol and 14 visitors were found to be positive. He said these patients were not allowed inside the main campus.



"No person is infected with coronavirus in Patanjali. Those new patients who came to IPD and new students who came for admission to Acharyakulam, we got them tested under the SOP of COVID protocol. Only 14 visitors were positive and they were not allowed inside the main campus. Apart from this, all reports are rumours and lies. I am regularly doing live programmes of yoga and health from 5 to 10 am daily," he said in tweets.

A section of media had reported that 83 people had been found positive inside the Patanjali main campus. Patajnali spokesperson SK Tijarawala had on Thursday denied the reports. (ANI)

