No Covid case reported among 78 evacuees from Af: ITBP

The evacuees have been sent for 14-day mandatory quarantine at the force's centre in Chhawla in southwest.

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) informed on Wednesday that no Covid positive case has been reported among the 78 evacuees who came from Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Amid the ongoing evacuation operations from Afghanistan, the government on Tuesday announced that all those coming from the war-torn nation will have to undergo 14-day quarantine at the ITBP centre in Chhawla.

The force has also been asked to make the requisite arrangements for arranging transportation of passengers from the airport to the Chhawla camp. Any person testing positive shall be shifted to the identified dedicated Covid care centre or Covid hospital under the Delhi government.

Considering the nature of the present crisis, the Health Ministry had already made exemptions for mandatory pre-boarding RT-PCR testing (presently mandated for international travellers).

--IANS

