No Covid death in Delhi, 14 other states/UTs in last 24 hrs: Health Min

Meanwhile, seven states and UTs have not reported a single death in the last three weeks. The relief worthy development came on a day when the country logged the lowest new Covid-19 cases after a gap of seven months at 9,110.

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday that no death due to Covid-19 has been reported in 15 states and Union Territories in the last 24 hours, including Delhi.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said during a press briefing that Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Lakshadweep did not report a single case of Covid fatality in the last 21 days.

The ministry also said that the number of average deaths reported in the last seven days corresponding to the week in January has reduced by 115.

"A gradual decrease in average deaths reported weekly is being observed since January. The figure of fatality, which was as high as 211 during January 6-12, has substantially reduced to 96 during February 3-9," Bhushan said.

He also said that death per million population in India has remained abysmally low in comparison to other large countries in the world. The weekly trajectory of deaths due to Covid in the last seven days shows that only 0.5 death per million population was reported in India, which is tiny in comparison to other major countries, Bhushan said.

The ministry shared that the rate of Covid deaths per million population in Russia is 24, 33 in Brazil, 45 each in France and Italy, 55 in Germany, 68 in the US and 96 in the UK.

"These weekly figures tell you the direction in which the infection is moving," Bhushan added.

--IANS

str/arm