No Covid death in Delhi after two days, 28 new cases

There was no death registered due to Covid in the same time span. There was one death each registered on Saturday and Friday.

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Delhi reported 28 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total coronavirus infection tally so far to 14,38,497 since early 2020.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, with the 28 new cases, the tally of active cases stands at 387; out of which 137 are in home quarantine.

On some more positive note regarding Covid situation in the national capital, 45 persons infected with Covid recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing the total recovery so far to 14,13,025.

The daily Covid positive rate was reported at 0.4 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate in the city stands at 5.34 per cent.

Though no Covid related death was reported in the last 24 hours, the city has so for registered 25,085 deaths since January 2020. Delhi's total Covid fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent of the total cases reported so for.

According to health bulletin report of Delhi government, 63,302 Covid samples were tested in the last 24 hours, which includes 45,250 RT-PCR and 18,053 rapid antigen tests. There are 103 containment zones at present in the city.

As per the bulletin, a total 2,03,527 doses of Covid vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours across the national capital.

