No Covid death in J&K after four months

Srinagar, July 12 (IANS) As Covid infection continues to decline in J&K, no death was reported in the UT on Monday after four months.

Officials said 448 patients -- 228 from the Jammu division and 220 from the Kashmir division -- were discharged from different hospitals after recovery, while 155 new cases -- 42 from Jammu division and 113 from the Kashmir division -- were reported.