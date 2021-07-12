No Covid death in J&K after four months

Srinagar, July 12 (IANS) As Covid infection continues to decline in J&K, no death was reported in the UT on Monday after four months.
Officials said 448 patients -- 228 from the Jammu division and 220 from the Kashmir division -- were discharged from different hospitals after recovery, while 155 new cases -- 42 from Jammu division and 113 from the Kashmir division -- were reported.
So far, 318,848 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 311,782 have recovered, while 4,357 have succumbed.
A total of 31 cases of black fungus have also been reported so far.
There are 2,709 active cases in J&K out of which 1,226 are from the Jammu division and 1,483 from the Kashmir division.
