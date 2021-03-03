No Covid deaths in Telangana for 5th time in a month

It was on February 11 that the state had recorded no Covid deaths after nine months.

The death toll remained at 1,635 while 168 fresh Covid cases pushed the cumulative tally to 2,99,254.

Hyderabad, March 3 (IANS) Telangana recorded no Covid deaths on Tuesday, the fifth time in a period of one month, health officials said on Wednesday.

The fatality rate remained 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent. While 44.96 per cent of the deaths occurred due to Covid, 55.04 per cent had comorbidities.

Greater Hyderabad saw maximum number of cases at 29 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (15), Rangareddy (13) and Karimnagar (10). No new cases were reported in three districts while in the remaining 26 districts the daily count was in single digit.

A total of 168 people recovered during the period, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,95,707. The recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent against the national average of 97.1 per cent.

The number of active cases rose marginally to 1,912 including 796 individuals who are home or institutional isolation.

The health authorities conducted 40,444 tests during the last 24 hours. As many as 35,300 samples were tested in government labs, 5,144 in private labs.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, cumulative number of tests rose to 88,01,651.

Samples tested per million population climbed to 2,36,476. The daily testing target for the state is 5,600 as per the WHO benchmark of 140 tests per million per day.

Over 92 per cent of the beds in hospitals treating Covid cases remained vacant. As many as 8,227 beds out of 8,577 beds in 62 government hospitals were vacant. Similarly, in 216 private hospitals 6,872 out of 7,638 beds were vacant.

