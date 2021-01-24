No Covid related deaths in J&K during last 24 hours

Jammu, Jan 24 (IANS) The number of new Covid cases and recoveries were reported to be same in J&K on Sunday. Along with this, no Covid deaths were reported from anywhere during the last 24 hours, the official bulletin said.

As many as 73 new Covid cases were reported in the UT while the number of patients discharged was also 73. Out of the total new cases on Sunday, 31 were from Jammu division and 42 were from Kashmir.