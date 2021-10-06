'No danger to govt in Tripura', says BJP MP Rebati Tripura after MLA Ashish Das leaves party

Tripura [India], October 6 (ANI): BJP MP Rebati Tripura on Wednesday said there is no danger to the BJP government in Tripura after MLA Ashish Das announced his decision to leave the party. Tripura said that Das' exit would not make a difference as the BJP-led government in the state enjoys the support of people.



Speaking to ANI, the MP said he was unaware of why Das had announced his decision to quit the BJP and there are a total of 44 MLAs including 36 BJP MLAs who are still supporting the government.

"There are 36 BJP MLAs and combining the alliance partners, we are 44. Ashish Das left the party. I saw it on social media. We still have the majority and the public still stands with the government. So there is no danger to the government. Only he knows why he left the party and joined the TMC," said Rebati.

He also said that Trinamool Congress (TMC) attempts to poach their MLAs would not work in Tripura. "This is not the first time. When the TMC first came to power under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, they had tried to approach our leaders. They had said that they would come to Tripura every other month, but they have not visited for the past 10 years. They tried their hand in the North-East states, but the people of North-East states rejected them." The TMC is eyeing contesting assembly elections in 2023.

Das, had on Tuesday tonsured his head and taken a dip in the Ganges in Kolkata. The MLA from Tripura's Surma constituency had said that he did this as an act of penance for joining the BJP.

When asked about Das's statement, Rebati said: "Only he can answer this." "The public has elected him. Has the public committed any crime? Public elected him and gave him work to do." (ANI)

