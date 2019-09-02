No day-time restrictions in 92 police stations across Kashmir: Govt

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Day-time restrictions have been lifted from 92 police stations in Kashmir, said a key government functionary here on Monday.

"Relaxation in day-time restrictions is up from 81 police stations to 92 from last week with 91 per cent of Kashmir Valley free from any day-time restrictions," said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir, during a press conference.He said that Jammu and Ladakh regions are free from any day-time restrictions.Detailing about the restoration of landlines in Kashmir, the spokesperson said that 29 more telephone exchanges were made functional, increasing it to 76 out of 95 exchanges and over 26,000 landlines have been made functional in the Valley.He further stated that all the landlines and mobile phones are fully functional in Jammu and Ladakh regions.The spokesperson said the government offices are fully functioning and are witnessing usual attendance of the staff. Primary, middle and high schools are functioning with a good attendance of staff and students, he said.It was also informed that private transport was plying unhindered while public transport is returning to the roads, besides inter-district private transportation is now available."The transportation of fruit production witnessed an increase with 300 trucks plying on a daily basis. Over 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of fruit produces has been sent to various sale points outside of the Valley," he said.Kansal said all essential services are functioning normally in the Valley. He informed that while nearly 2.5 lakh people visited different district hospitals in Out Patient Departments (OPDs), around 20,000 Indoor Patient Departments (IPDs), witnessed 200 major surgeries and 2,000 deliveries -- both caesarian and normal -- were performed."At SKIMS Hospital, 33,000 visited OPDs while 20,000 follow-up cases were looked into. Besides, 1,000 surgeries were performed. 5,000 admissions were witnessed at SHM Hospital and 900 routine surgeries were carried out," he said.Director, Information and Public Relations, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, DIG (CKR) VK Birdi, Director, School Education, Kashmir, Muhammad Younis Malik, Director, Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat were also present during the press briefing.Security was beefed up in the region after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)