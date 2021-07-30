No death due to oxygen shortage: Venugopal moves privilege notice

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Congress MP K.C. Venugopal on Friday said in the Rajya Sabha that he has moved a privilege notice against Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar.

"I have moved privilege notice against the minister as the House has been misled," Venugopal said.

To this, Chairman of the House M Venkaiah Naidu said that he is examining it and the minister's response has been sought.