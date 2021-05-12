No death should occur due to lack of oxygen: Bombay HC to Goa govt

Panaji, May 12 (IANS) The Bombay High Court bench in Goa on Wednesday told top government officials that no death should occur in the state's apex health facility, the Goa Medical College, due to lack of oxygen, Nikhil Pai, advocate for one of the petitioners, the South Goa Advocates Association said.

The Court, which is hearing a bunch of petitions which have alleged mismanagement in the state government efforts to tackle the pandemic, also said that its primary responsibility was to save lives at the moment.

"A solution is being worked out. The HC was concerned as to how lives can be saved even today. They wanted an assurance (from the government) that not a single death should occur due to lack of oxygen tonight," Pai said.

26 patients died in the Covid ward of the Goa Medical College on Tuesday night due to unavailability of oxygen, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had said. The Health Minister's claim was rejected by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday, with the latter insisting that the deaths occurred due to mismanagement at the hospital.

At Wednesday's hearing during which top government and health ministry officials were present virtually, the HC said that its primary motive was to ensure that oxygen supply was maintained at the top health facility and not fix responsibility for the mismanagement for now.

"The matter has been kept for tomorrow to see what further can be done to address oxygen crunch," Pai said.

--IANS

maya/ash