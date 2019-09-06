No decision on Kanhaiya Kumar's prosecution: Kejriwal

Kejriwal said the Delhi government's Home Department would take the appropriate decision after taking into consideration all the information provided by the police to the court. "There will be no political interference nor any pressure from the AAP," he said.

"The Delhi government has not yet taken any decision. The authority concerned (in the Home Department) will take a final decision after studying all the available information. We will produce the decision before the court," the Chief Minister said.

Kejriwal refuted the reports claiming the Delhi government has rejected a request for sanction by the police to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others. "I was told that no final decision has been taken as of now. The reports are just speculation," Kejriwal said. The case involves an event organised on the JNU campus in February 2016 against the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru. The police had sought sanction from the Delhi government to prosecute the students in the sedition case. The charge sheet was fined in the court in January.