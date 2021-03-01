No decision taken without party's permission, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over Anand Sharma's remarks

By Joymala Bagchi



Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 1 (ANI): West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president Adhir Ranjan Choudhury on Monday reacted to Anand Sharma's remarks over party's alliance with Furfura Sharif's Indian Secular Front (ISF), saying, "No decision is being taken without the permission of the party."

With this, the crack within Indian National Congress (INC) is out in the open.

Earlier, Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted, "Congress' alliance with parties like Indian Secular Front (ISF) and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

Sharma also tweeted that, "Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour. The presence and endorsement West Bengal PCC President is painful and shameful, he must clarify."

Congress and the Left front allaince sat for a meeting today to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming assembly polls.

Till now, 92 seats have been finalised for Congress to contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election.

The list of candidates for these seats will be announced in two days' time, Choudhury informed.

West Bengal is scheduled to see elections in eight phases starting from March 27 and concluding in April 29 for its 294 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force immediately after the announcement of the election dates. The commission has made adequate arrangements to ensure effective implementation of MCC guideline. (ANI)