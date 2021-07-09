No decision yet on opening degree colleges: K'taka Dy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said the government has not decided yet on the date of reopening of degree colleges in the state.



In a statement, Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, said that the focus is to vaccinate the students aged above 18 against coronavirus.

"The dates of opening the degree classes will be decided after consulting with all the stakeholders."

Earlier, Narayan had earlier set a deadline for all the vice-chancellors to vaccinate all the degree college students, who are above 18 years of age, by July 7.

He had said that 65 per cent of students in government institutions and aided institutions have been vaccinated. (ANI)

