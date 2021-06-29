No definitive agreement on commercial supplies with Moderna: Cipla

"Cipla Limited is supporting Moderna, Inc. with the regulatory approval and importation of vaccines to be donated to India. At this stage, there is no definitive agreement on commercial supplies", Cipla said in a statement to IANS.

Moderna Inc, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the government of India has issued a registration certificate and a permission to import the COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for restricted use in an emergency situation.

"I want to thank the government of India for this authorization, which marks an important step forward in the global fight against the pandemic," said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna.

"We are committed to making our Covid-19 vaccine available around the world."

Moderna has also received emergency (or other conditional, interim or provisional) authorization for use of its Covid-19 vaccine from health agencies in more than 50 countries and an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is authorized pursuant to a Registration Certificate and a Permission to Import the vaccine for restricted use in an emergency situation in India, in adults aged 18 years and older.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases.

Today, 24 development programs are underway across these therapeutic areas, with 14 programs having entered the clinic. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years.

