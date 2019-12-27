No detention, no CAA so long as I'm alive: Mamata

Kolkata, Dec 27 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that no detention centres for illegal migrants would be set up in the state nor would the Citizenship Amendment Act be implemented in her lifetime.

"So long I am alive, CAA will not be implemented in Bengal... Nobody will have to leave Bengal. Nobody will have to leave India. There won't be any detention centres in Bengal," she said at an official programme in Naihati of 24 Parganas North district.

Calling upon people not to be unduly worried about CAA and any National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise, she said: "Leave your concerns to me. I will take care of that."

Banerjee asserted that nobody would be able to snatch anyone's citizenship rights. The Chief Minister yet again extended support to the students' protests across India against CAA and NRC, and pilloried the Centre for trying to punish them through acts like rustication. "If students can cast their votes to elect a government once they turn 18, then why can't they have the right to protest?" she asked. ssp/vd