No document or proof would be asked for NPR: Bihar Deputy CM

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Allaying fears that documentary proof will have to be furnished for the National Population Register (NPR) exercise, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that no document or proof would be asked for the same.

"No document or proof would be asked for the updation of NPR. It would be updated purely on the basis of what people will tell officials who visit their houses," said Sushil Modi."RJD is spreading rumours that documents would be asked, which is false," he added.He said that the decision regarding NPR was taken during the tenure of the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh."In 2010 there was UPA government led by Manmohan Singh. The Gazette of India dated March 15, 2010, mentioned it. In 2015, Narendra Modi government decided to link NPR with Aadhaar," he said."Only updation will be done in NPR. Names of those who have died will be deleted while new names will be added and anomalies will be corrected," said Sushil Modi.He announced that the NPR would be updated in Bihar from May 15 to May 28 and that the nationwide exercise has to be carried out between April 1 to September 30.The Union Cabinet on December 24 approved a proposal to update NPR. The NPR was discussed thoroughly at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.At the meeting, the Prime Minister also asked ministers to reach out to masses to highlight the plight of refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan due to religious persecution. (ANI)