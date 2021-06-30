No electricity in Afghan provinces after power pylon destroyed

The incident took place before dawn in Jangal Bagh locality in eastern Parwan province, north of Kabul, an official from Breshna Sherkat told local media, adding that a technical team has been sent to the area to assess the destruction.

Kabul, June 30 (IANS) One dozen Afghan provinces, including Kabul, remained without electricity as another power pylon was destroyed by an explosion on Wednesday, national power company Breshna Sherkat confirmed.

Afghan technical teams were working to repair and restore the power supply as three electricity towers were destroyed a couple of days ago in the region, reports Xinhua news agency.

Afghanistan has been facing power shortages in recent days.

The government has imported power from neighbouring Iran, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Tajikistan, but the imported energy is still too little to meet domestic needs.

No group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

At least 27 power pylons have been destroyed or damaged by explosions along the power grid in recent months.

--IANS

ksk/