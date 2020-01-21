No encroachment can be allowed on forest land, NGT tells Delhi govt

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), which is dealing with illegal constructions in South Delhi's Jaunapur and Dera Mandi forest areas, has observed that no encroachment can be allowed to continue on a forest land.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said, "No encroachment can be allowed to continue on the forest land and wherever a stay has been granted, this position may need to be explained by the Delhi Government."

It asked the city government to file a report about the status of steps taken and listed the matter for further hearing on May 14.The Green Bench was hearing a petition filed by South Delhi resident Amarjit Singh Nalwa and others seeking to remove encroachments from forest lands.The tribunal was informed that demolition programme was rescheduled for removal of all encroachment of forest land in the village of Dera Mandi on November 11 2019.Meanwhile, on November 6, the Supreme Court of India had directed that due to deterioration of Air Quality Index, all construction and demolition activities in Delhi region will be stopped immediately till further order in the matter related to Air Pollution.The Delhi High Court had also ordered "status quo" in the matter when some people challenged the demolition process."It is clear from the above, that the matter is not being seriously pursued in proceedings pending before the High Court. It is admitted that Counsel for the Department itself made a statement that there was no demolition programme which was sought to be later on withdrawn. The legal position, as recorded in the orders of this Tribunal and earlier order of the High Court was not projected before the High Court in subsequent proceedings," the NGT said.The NGT on in December 2015 had ordered for removing encroachments from forest land. (ANI)