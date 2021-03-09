No exams till Class 8 for govt school students in UP

Due to the pandemic conditions, the state government has decided to promote students till Class 8 to the next class without examination. Their assessment will be done on the basis of performance throughout the academic session.

Lucknow, March 9 (IANS) For the second consecutive year, examinations up to Class 8 will not be held in Uttar Pradesh government-run schools.

Last year, in 2020, students up to Class 8 were also promoted without examinations, on the basis of internal assessment.

Schools, thereafter, were closed for the next tens due to Covid 19 pandemic.

Studies have been affected for almost the entire academic session and online classes were started from July last year.

Children from economically weaker sections who study in government schools could not take the online classes.

Class from 6 to 8 reopened from February 10 and classes from 1 to 5 began from March 1.

Additional Chief Secretary, Education, Renuka Kumar, said, "We are running a 100 day 'Prerna Gyanotsav' programme for children up to class 8. The students will be assessed on this and promoted to the next class."

