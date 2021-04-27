No exams to take place until June 15 amid COVID-19 surge, says Pak's Education Minister

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 27 (ANI): Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Pakistan, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday announced that no examinations will take place in the country until June 15.



Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said O and A level exams had been cancelled and would now take place in the October-November cycle. However, A2 exams will keep running for those students who want to appear for the purpose of applying to foreign universities, Dawn reported.

"It has been directed strictly that after Monday, more than 50 people will not be in one centre. For that we have requested that schools be made venues," the minister said, adding that law enforcement personnel will be deployed to maintain discipline.

Mehmood said a rapid increase had been seen in the disease since the last meeting held on the issue at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on April 18, when it was decided that exams would be held as per schedule.

Over the weekend, students used the hashtag #NCOCcancelexam to dispel the impression that they were making the demand due to being under-prepared, explaining that it was due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

However, exams went ahead on Monday with several purported videos on social media showing a large number of parents gathered outside exam centres and a large number of children inside examination halls, Dawn reported.

On Monday, Pakistan's total cases of COVID-19 infection crossed 800,000 mark and the death toll from the coronavirus has reached 17, 329.

The federal government has also warned they will be forced to impose a complete lockdown in the country if the current positivity rate of cases" COVID-19 cases continues in the coming week. (ANI)

