No fatwa on triple talaq : Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat, Bareilly

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat here has announced that it will not issue a 'fatwa' on the matter of triple talaq after Parliament recently passed a law making it a cognizable and non-bailable offence.

"After Parliament passed a law on triple talaq criminalizing it, we have decided that we will not issue any fatwa in such matters. Nothing in writing will be given by us as if someone approaches the police or law court we might land into complex intricacies of the law," said Maulana Shahabuddin, official spokesperson of the Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat.



"However, we will give advice to those who seek it. The advice would be given in the light of the Holy Quran and Hadith," he said.

The spokesperson also lauded the new law and said it is favour of Muslim women.

"This will definitely help in controlling the cases of triple talaq and would be helpful for Muslim women," he said.

The Central government on Tuesday scored a major victory in the Rajya Sabha when the House passed the Triple Talaq Bill after rejecting the opposition's demand to refer the Bill to the Select Committee and to remove the criminality clause which provides for jailing the husband for three years for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019 criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI) "However, we will give advice to those who seek it. The advice would be given in the light of the Holy Quran and Hadith," he said.The spokesperson also lauded the new law and said it is favour of Muslim women."This will definitely help in controlling the cases of triple talaq and would be helpful for Muslim women," he said.The Central government on Tuesday scored a major victory in the Rajya Sabha when the House passed the Triple Talaq Bill after rejecting the opposition's demand to refer the Bill to the Select Committee and to remove the criminality clause which provides for jailing the husband for three years for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife.The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019 criminalises instant triple talaq among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. (ANI)