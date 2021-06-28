No favourable conditions for monsoon in Delhi for 6-7 days: IMD

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Prevailing meteorological conditions, large-scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon in Delhi, Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab during the next 6 to 7 days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

As per the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the IMD, the northern Limit of southwest monsoon (NLM), however, continues to pass through latitude 26 degrees north and longitude 70 degrees east in Rajasthan's Barmer, Bhilwara and Dholpur, and Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and Meerut, as well as Haryana's Ambala and Punjab's Amritsar.

The weather office also predicted cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh, its neighbourhood and over East Rajasthan at 0.9 km above mean sea level. The reason behind the cyclone is suggested a trough at 0.9 km above mean sea level running from cyclonic circulation over East Rajasthan and neighbourhood to West Assam.

There is weather forecasting about a trough running from North Interior Karnataka to Saurashtra at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

The cyclonic circulation over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood now lies over northeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level is also likely to take place. Besides, cyclonic circulation over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana is also predicted between 1.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting westwards with height.

The cyclonic circulation over West central Arabian Sea off south Oman coast between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level persists, said the IMD, adding a cyclonic circulation lies over Comorin area and adjoining Equatorial India Ocean between 5.8 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level also persists.

The change in the weather is reportedly behind the Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over south Afghanistan and neighbourhood now lies over north Pakistan and neighbourhood at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan extending up to 2.1 km above mean sea level has become less marked, said the IMD, mentioning similar cyclonic circulation over south Gujarat region and neighbourhood between 2.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level with less marked.

The IMD further said that the trough at mean sea level from northwest Uttar Pradesh to northwest Bay of Bengal has become less marked.

