No filmstars will be Congress Mayor candidate for BMC election: Mumbai Congress

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): Amid reports that actors Ritiesh Deshmukh, Sonu Sood or fitness enthusiast Milind Soman may be roped in by the Mumbai Congress as mayoral candidate for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap denied the claims on Friday.



Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) president Bhai Jagtap said, "In a meeting of the strategy committee, a member had proposed the name of these celebrities, but we do not agree with the suggestion. We will be contesting on all the 227 seats in BMC and if we win, the mayor will be our party member."

He further said, "In the past 20-25 years, the Congress party is the only party which contested on all 227 seats in BMC election. This time we will try to improve our tally."

Jagtap also said, "Since the pandemic, the Congress ministers are on the ground. We arranged trains for migrant labourers to go to their respective home states. We arranged food packets to the needy. We set up community kitchen during the second wave of COVID-19. We are in the process of designing manifestos but people will elect us on the basis of our work."


