No FIR against four airlines, seeking legal opinion on issue: Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): Delhi Police has said it has not registered a First Information Report (FIR) on the complaint of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government against four airlines for allegedly failing to check their passengers traveling from Maharashtra to the national capital with a Covid RT-PCR negative report.



Police, in an official statement, on Sunday said it is seeking legal opinion on the matter.

Earlier in the day, the Kejriwal government lodged a complaint with Delhi Police against four airlines -- IndiGo, Vistara, SpiceJet, and AirAsia and asked it to file an FIR under Delhi Disaster Management Act (DDMA).

On April 10, the Delhi government, in its new guidelines to curb the transmission of COVID-19 imposed several restrictions, had issued an order making it mandatory for people travelling by air from Maharashtra to the national capital, to produce a negative RT-PCR COVID report, 72 hours prior to the passenger's arrival.

The national capital has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases and registered its biggest-ever single-day spike of 25,462 coronavirus infections and 161 related deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

