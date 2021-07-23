No fixed timeline can be given at present for completion of Covid vaccination: Govt

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The government on Friday said that no fixed timeline can be indicated at present for the completion of the vaccination drive.

The government said it is expected that beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar in a response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP Mala Roy's unstarred question said, "The Covid-19 vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process, which is being guided by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAK) on the basis of concurrent scientific evidence."