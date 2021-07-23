No fixed timeline can be given at present for completion of Covid vaccination: Govt

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The government on Friday said that no fixed timeline can be indicated at present for the completion of the vaccination drive.
The government said it is expected that beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021.
Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar in a response to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Lok Sabha MP Mala Roy's unstarred question said, "The Covid-19 vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process, which is being guided by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAK) on the basis of concurrent scientific evidence."
She said that in view of the dynamic and evolving nature of the Covid-19 pandemic, "no fixed timeline at present can be indicated for the completion of vaccination drive".
Pawar said, "However, it is expected that beneficiaries aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated by December 2021."
To another question by Rahul Gandhi, Pawar said, "Between August to December 2021, a total 135 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine are expected to be available."
She added that there has been no delay in entering into purchase agreements with the domestic vaccine manufacturers. "Advance payments have also been made to manufacturers for the supply of orders placed with them," the Minister said.
Pawar said, "A total of Rs 9,725.15 crore have been spent so far on the Covid-19 vaccination programme including procurement of vaccines and operational cost for vaccines."
--IANS
aks/bg