No fly zone, 3km from all naval installations in TN

All individuals/civil agencies are prohibited from flying non-conventional aerial objects within these zones without any prior permission, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) The three kilometre radius from the perimeter of all naval installations in Tamil Nadu has been designated as 'No Fly Zone' as per the Central government.

The Indian Navy will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) found flying without proper approval.

Further, the operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of Indian Penal Code, the statement added.

The approval for use of drones by any operator or civil/government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Further, approval from the Director General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtained through Digi Sky Website, and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarter Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area/ Staff Officer (Security) and concerned Naval Station at least a week before the scheduled flying operation, the statement said.

--IANS

vj/dpb