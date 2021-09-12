No formal notification yet on asset freeze: Afghan central bank

"So far, Da Afghanistan Bank has not received any formal notification pertaining to the freezing of monetary reserves of this bank and the bank has been informed of it through the news published by the media of the country based on the reports of foreign media," the bank said in a statement posted on its website.

Kabul, Sep 12 (IANS) Da Afghanistan Bank (DBA), the country's central bank, announced on Sunday that it has not received any formal notification so far concerning freezing of its assets.

The statement came as thousands of customers were still waiting in long lines to withdraw their savings since Taliban takeover in August.

Reports of freezing of Afghanistan's bank assets by the US as well as the announced halt of funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have fueled concerns among Afghans.

On August 28, the DBA issued an order to all banks in the war-torn country setting a weekly limit of withdrawals of $200 or 20,000 afghanis for a customer.

"Da Afghanistan Bank assures the noble people of Afghanistan of the safety of their deposits in commercial banks," the DBA said in the statement issued on Sunday

It added that these banks are operating in accordance with the procedure it has issued and their services will soon return to normal.

