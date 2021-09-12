No formal notification yet on asset freeze: Afghanistan's central bank

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 12 (ANI): Afghanistan's central bank, Da Afghanistan Bank (DBA), has said it has so far not received any formal notification concerning the freezing of its assets.



"So far, Da Afghanistan Bank has not received any formal notification pertaining to the freezing of monetary reserves of this bank and the bank has been informed of it through the news published by the media of the country based on the reports of foreign media," DBA said in a statement on Sunday.

This came after scores of customers waited in long lines to withdraw their savings after the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August.

Reports of freezing of Afghanistan's bank assets by the US as well as the announced halt of funds by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have fueled concerns among Afghans, Xinhua reported.

Last month, the DBA had issued an order to all banks in the Central Asian country setting a weekly limit of withdrawals of 20,000 afghanis for a customer.

"Da Afghanistan Bank assures the noble people of Afghanistan of the safety of their deposits in commercial banks," the DBA statement said.

Last Sunday, most of the banks in Afghanistan have resumed operations in the country, ending nearly weeks-long disruption in financial services. (ANI)

