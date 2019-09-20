No gas leakage discovered in any of our plants in Mumbai: RCF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): After receiving many complaints of a gas odour believed to be due to leakage from various parts of Mumbai last night, Mumbai Police today stated that no gas leakage was discovered in any of the plants of Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers Limited (RCF).

Mumbai Police stated that the teams from local police stations discovered that there was no presence of gas leaks in the areas.

"Teams from local PS were dispatched immediately and they reached the spot within minutes. We also coordinated with Mahanagar Gas Ltd, RCF and BPCL. All three informed that there was no leakage from their plant or pipelines," read a statement by the Mumbai Police.Police also informed that a unit of National Disaster Response Force was moved from Andheri to identify the source of the gas leak but it could not find the presence of any gas after visiting RCF Chembur plant and other areas."Operations were halted after there were no further complaints about the presence of any sort of smell or gas," the police stated.RCF also released a statement and said that no incidence of gas leakage was discovered in any of the RCF Plants."Mumbai Police, Fire Brigade and NDRF teams visited RCF Trombay Unit and found no gas leakage and declared everything is normal. All RCF plants are running normal as per standard operating procedures," read a statement by RCF. (ANI)