No gathering, processions on Ganesh Chaturthi in Delhi: DDMA

Any procession or gathering in connection with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will be prohibited, it said.

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Apprehending a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday decided to ban public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The festival starts on Friday, and concludes on September 21.

"Considering the prevailing restrictions on gatherings and congregations and present situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations may not be allowed in public places and people may be advised to celebrate the festival at their home only," a notice issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said.

It added that all District Magistrates and the Delhi Police have been directed to ensure that no idol of Lord Ganesha is set up in tents, pandals, or public places. They also have been asked to strictly disallow any form of procession and not grant permission to any committees.

"All District Magistrates and their counterparts, Deputy Commissioners of Police and all authorities concerned shall ensure strict compliance of this order and shall adequately inform and sensitise the field functionaries about these instructions for strict compliance in letter and spirit," the order read.

Every year, over 100 committees seek permission for community celebration of Ganesh festival in Delhi.

"It is also directed that the District Magistrates and district DCPs shall convene meetings with religious/community leaders/Ganesh festival committees before the festival to get their cooperation to maintain law and order and harmony and also to sensitise public for compliance of guidelines/instructions issued for combating Covid-19 by the government from time to time," the order added.

--IANS

pd/niv/vd