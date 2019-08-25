No hike in bus fare in Haryana, clarifies Minister

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Haryana Transport Minister Krishan Lal Panwar on Sunday said that there was no hike in fare of buses in the state.

"From 2016 till date, the fare of ordinary buses is only 85 paise per km, which has not been hiked," he said in a statement.



The minister clarified that the Punjab government hiked the fare of ordinary buses operated in their area by five paise per kilometres by issuing a notification on August 19 which has now increased to 114 paise per kilometre from 109 paise per kilometre.

Tanwar said that the buses going through the route of any state are charged the bus fare applicable within that state.

"Hence, the hiked bus fare by the Punjab government will only be applicable to buses going through that region and the buses which operate in Haryana will not have any effect of this increase," he said. (ANI)

