No hostage situation inside Tral SOG camp: Police

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, told reporters that there is no hostage situation inside the Tral SOG camp but a senior police officer has reached the camp and is trying to make the suspect surrender.

Srinagar, June 2 (IANS) A policeman was injured on Wednesday inside a camp of the special operations group (SOG) in J&K's Tral town when a suspected militant snatched his rifle and fired at him, police said, denying reports of a hostage situation there.

The injured policeman, identified as Amjid Ahmad, has been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Reports also said that a militant, identified as Mohammad Amin Malik, had surrendered before the police on May 29.

"He was shifted to Tral SOG camp where he snatched the cop's rifle and fired at him during questioning," a source said.

Police, however, is yet to disclose the identity of the suspect.

--IANS

sq/vd