No hurry, can wait till next polls: Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra

Vijayendra clarified his stand as it was speculated that he would contest in the upcoming by-elections of Sindhagi and Hanagal assembly constituencies.

Bengaluru, Sep 4 (IANS) B.Y. Vijayendra, Karnataka BJP Vice President and son of former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said that he would wait till 2023 as he is not in a hurry to contest elections.

The by-elections are being held due to the death of Sindagi MLA M.C. Managooli and Hangal MLA and former minister C.M. Udasi.

Vijayendra's statement came right after the announcement by Home Minister Amit Shah that party will go to next elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Vijayendra explains that if he contests in by-elections, he might have to shift to another constituency for the 2023 assembly elections which are going to be held in the next 19 months. He maintained that he would take a call on contesting for elections after holding discussions with his father Yediyurappa and brother BJP MP B.Y. Raghavendra.

Vijayendra explained that he wanted to contest from Varuna constituency of Chamarajanagar district in the last elections but was denied an opportunity by the party.

He also clarified that the state BJP unit has no issues with the state tour undertaken by Yediyurappa.

He also maintained that he shared good rapport with Bommai. His father Yediyurappa would work for the party along with Bommai, but few spread false rumours, he said.

