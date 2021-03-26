No impact of Bharat Bandh in Delhi

The Metro saw the crowd as usual like any other day during the office time. Commuter Vinay Kumar said, "We have no knowledge of the Bharat Bandh and also there was no holiday in the office so I am going to the office."

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) There was no impact of the Bharat Bandh as early office goers were on their routine at the metro stations and bus stands, traffic was also smooth at the Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway (DND) in the early hours of Friday in the national capital.

Rickshaws, buses and private vehicles plied in South Delhi without any hindrance. Rafiq Ahmed, who uses a private vehicle to go to his office, said, "Nobody stopped me and there is smooth traffic."

The Bharat Bandh has been called by farmers on the completion of four months of the protest. On Thursday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that all shops, malls, markets and commercial establishments will remain shut on Friday in view of its 'Bharat Bandh' call on the completion of four months of farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's three new farm laws.

According to the SKM, the 12-hour bandh will be observed between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, ambulances and other essential services will be allowed.

The Bharat Bandh is being supported by representatives of various farmer organisations, trade unions, student groups, lawyer associations, political parties and state governments.

