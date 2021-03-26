No impact of Bharat Bandh in NE

Agartala/Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) There was no impact of the Bharat Bandh in any of the northeastern states on Friday even as a Left party backed organisation staged protest demonstrations in Tripura against the Centre's three new farm laws.
All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) Assam unit leaders in Guwahati said that the bandh was not observed in the poll-bound state as the shut down has been exempted in the five states including Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry where the Assembly elections are being held.
AIKS Tripura state unit secretary Pabitra Kar said that in view of the April 6 elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, which in terms of political significance is similar to a mini state Assembly, the Bharat Bandh was not observed in Tripura.
Kar said that the AIKS has organised protest demonstrations in Agartala and reiterated its demand to withdraw the three farm laws.
Several farmers unions under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) have given a call for 'Bharat Bandh' to mark four months of their ongoing protests at the borders of the national capital.
--IANS
sc/sdr/