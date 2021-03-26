No impact of Bharat Bandh in NE

Agartala/Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) There was no impact of the Bharat Bandh in any of the northeastern states on Friday even as a Left party backed organisation staged protest demonstrations in Tripura against the Centre's three new farm laws.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) Assam unit leaders in Guwahati said that the bandh was not observed in the poll-bound state as the shut down has been exempted in the five states including Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry where the Assembly elections are being held.