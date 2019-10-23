No impact of economic slowdown in Chhattisgarh, says CM Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said that the whole country is reeling under the impact of the economic slowdown but it has no effect on Chhattisgarh due to policies of the state government.

"Economy today is helping corporate. In Chhattisgarh, we waived farm loans and purchased paddy at the rate of Rs 2500 per quintal... The economic slowdown has its impact on the whole country but it has no effect on Chhattisgarh because we deposited money in people's account. The central government has worked to benefit corporate," he told reporters here.Speaking on Hindu Mahasabha ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Baghel said: "Savarkar was a revolutionary till 1911, after being jailed he sought forgiveness from British many times. He was the one who put forward the proposal to divide the country. He was arrested as one of the conspirators in Gandhi ji's murder."This comes days after BJP in its manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly polls proposed the Bharat Ratna award for the Hindutva ideologue.After this announcement, the Congress party has been lashing out at the BJP for propping up the name of Savarkar for the highest civilian award in its manifesto for the Maharashtra elections. (ANI)