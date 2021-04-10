No impact of KMP blockade by farmers in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 10 (IANS) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) call on Saturday to block the six-lane Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in protest against the Centre's three farm laws did not evoke much response at Nuh, Manesar and Farukhnagar.

The SKM had announced that the Expressway will be blocked for 24 hours from 8 a.m. on Saturday. The blockade was scheduled to continue till 8 a.m. on Sunday. However, the Gurugram police had diverted traffic near Panchgaon and Farukhnagar and advised commuters to avoid travelling on the super expressway.

In view of the KMP blockade, the Gurugram police have beefed up security around the KMP. The police personnel stationed on the Expressway were searching vehicles as a precautionary measure.

The commuters travelling on the Expressway said they had no idea about the traffic diversion and blockade of the Expressway. "I was travelling from Meerut to Haridwar. Nobody stopped us from Palwal to Manesar but here at Farukhnagar in Gurugram on the expressway the police are not allowing us to move forward. Now I have to take another route to reach Haridwar," Harish Narang, a commuter told IANS.

Meanwhile, The Gurugram police at the Delhi-Gurugram border on the KMP beefed up security since Friday and started checking vehicles, which slowed down the traffic movement on the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (NH-48) and on the KMP's entry and exit points. "We have deployed 120 personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RPF) and anti-riot squad along with additional force to maintain peace and traffic movement on the super Expressway. However, since morning none of the protesting farmers reached the Expressway," Arvind Kumar Sharma, Inspector RAF told IANS.

Furthermore, the Gurugram police have deployed huge police force including, RAF, CISF and anti-riot squad at Panchgaon Chowk, Bilaspur Chowk, near NSG campus, Delhi-Gurugram border, Farukhnagar, entry-exit points on KMP and Gurugram-Jhajjar border. The expressway was largely unaffected by the farmers protests till the filing of the report.

The KMP expressway was built to decongest the ever-busy roads of Delhi, especially by reducing the number of trucks entering the national capital, thus helping to curb pollution. It provides a high-speed link between northern and southern Haryana districts and gives an uninterrupted high-speed link for traffic, especially commercial traffic, from Haryana to the neighbouring states.

