No incursions by Chinese troops in Arunachal: Army

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Indian Army on Wednesday dismissed media reports suggesting that Chinese troops had indulged incursions in Arunachal Pradesh and said that strict surveillance was being maintained by its troops in the particular region.

"There has been no such incursion. The area being referred to in the media report on 'some electronic channels' is the area of Fish Tail. There is a differing perception of the alignment of the Line of Actual Control, as in many other areas," said Indian Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand."The terrain is thickly vegetated and all movements are undertaken on foot along nullahs and streams. During monsoons whenever the nullahs are in spates, temporary bridges are constructed by the patrol teams for their movement," added Col Anand."Being an area of differing claims, troops routinely from either side patrol the area. In addition, civilian hunters and herb collectors also frequent here during summer months. It is reiterated that there is no permanent presence of either Chinese soldiers or civilians in the area and surveillance is maintained by our troops," he said.Col Anand said that India and China have well established diplomatic and military mechanisms to address all issues in the border areas."The two sides agree that maintenance of peace and tranquility in all areas of India-China border areas as a prerequisite to smooth development of overall bilateral relations. Both countries have also agreed to work towards a fair reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement of the boundary question on the basis of 2005 agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles," he said. (ANI)