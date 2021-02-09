No indication of Covid spread in Wuhan before Dec 2019: WHO

Wuhan (China), Feb 9 (IANS) There is no evidence of transmission of the novel coronavirus before December 2019 in Wuhan, said Liang Wannian, a member of the WHO-China joint study team, at a press conference on Tuesday.
The WHO team recommended that more studies are required to identify the source of Covid-19 spread in the world.
While the virus is widely believed to have originated from an animal source and spread to humans through an intermediary, the WHO team emphasised on studying the possibility of the transmission of the virus through frozen food, along with other possibilities.
The WHO team finally reached Wuhan to study the origin of the virus more than one year after the outbreak of the virus was reported from Wuhan in China.
