No intention of peace from Taliban side, says Afghan Minister

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 22 (ANI): Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi, Afghanistan State Minister for Peace has blamed the Taliban for the postponement of the Istanbul conference on Afghan peace which was slated to take place later this month.



"Afghanistan side is prepared and has a will for the peace, but there is no intention of peace from the Taliban side", Naderi was quoted by Khaama Press, as he spoke in the general assembly of the parliament on Wednesday.

This comes after the Afghan peace conference scheduled for April 24 was postponed to May 4.

"Turkey, Qatar and the United Nations had planned to co-convene a high-level conference in Istanbul, from 24 April to 4 May 2021, with the participation of the representatives of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban to add momentum to the negotiations that started in Doha last September to achieve a just and lasting peace in Afghanistan," Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In view of recent developments, and after extensive consultations with the parties, it has been agreed to postpone the conference to a later date when conditions for making meaningful progress would be more favourable," the ministry added.

US President Joe Biden on last Wednesday had said that the United States will start its final withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan on May 1 and complete its pullout ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Kabul respects Washington's decision to withdraw forces from Afghanistan by September this year, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said in a tweet last week. (ANI)

