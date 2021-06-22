No leave for field staff during Delhi monsoon: PWD

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) In view of the upcoming monsoon season in the national capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday announced that field staff of road maintenance and electrical units won't be allowed to get leave as the preparation for keeping the city free of waterlogging is underway.

A notification issued by the Delhi Government's PWD in this regard on Tuesday stated, "In view of oncoming monsoon season, it has been decided by the competent authority that no field staff of road maintenance units and electrical units maintaining storm water pump houses under the control PWD will be allowed to take leave during the monsoon period."

However, it also stated that "Any avoidable/exceptional circumstances leave may be granted with the prior approval of the concerned chief engineer."

As per the official data, PWD owns around 2,000 drains spread in around 1054 km. The department has also stated that the desilting (removal of silt and garbage) of all drains under PWD will be done before June end.

Apart from drain, PWD also owns and look after 1,260 km roads in the national capital and during the monsoon season, these roads get waterlogged at many locations.

Apart from PWD, Delhi Municipal Corporation (MCDs), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and flood and control department too share the responsibility of desilting drains and ensuring that Delhi's roads under their respective jurisdictions are free of waterlogging.

